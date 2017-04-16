Citroen C5 Aircross - Unofficial pictures

Citroen will reveal the C5 Aircross during the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. But the Internet was faster and we already have a few unofficial pictures with the upcoming C5 Aircross production model. As you already know, the French SUV was previewed in 2015 by the concept named Aircross. And it is a big news because the production model features a lot of exterior design cues seen on the concept.





The Citroen new design philosophy can be easily seen on the C5 Aircross: the headlamps are sleek and uses LED, the Airbumps are in the classic place and the rear stop lights are offering the same light signature as in the C3 or C4 Cactus.





At the base of Citroen C5 Aircross is the PSA EMP 2 platform, the same architecture used on the new Peugeot 3008 (in China is named 4008). But the 3008 won't share only the platform. As you can imagine, we are talking about the engine line-up.





This includes the 1.6 liter and 1.8 liter petrol units which deliver 167 and 204 horsepower. Both engines are matted to a six speed automatic transmission. There are words on a 2.0 liter petrol unit that could join the range. According to Citroen, the sales of the new C5 Aircross will start this year in Q3 but only in China.

Tags: c5 aircross, citroen c5 aircross

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles

Source: Citroen