Citroen C5 Aircross to be showcased in paris Motor Show
16 September 2018 10:35:38
|Tweet
Citroen will make good use of its home advantage during this year Paris Motor Show. The French manufacturer will showcase its biggest SUV in the range, the all new Citroen C5 Aircross.
Measuring 4.50m long, the new model stands out with its strong graphic details, such as the Airbump panels, large 720 mm-diameter wheels, ground clearance of 230 mm and distinctive roof bars.
The passenger compartment has an horizontal dashboard and enveloping seats. Similar to the latest Citroën models, New C5 Aircross has a broad range of personalisation features with 30 possible combinations available for the exterior. Seven body colours, a black two-tone roof and three Colour Packs are available.
The Colour Packs comprise coloured inserts on the front bumper, the Airbump panels on the lower parts of the front doors and on the roof bars. The new SUV also comes with five interior ambiances.
New C5 Aircross SUV features two major innovations: Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® (PHC) suspension and Advanced Comfort seats. These technologies filter out road imperfections.
Equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8-inch touchscreen, New C5 Aircross SUV features 20 latest-generation driver assistance systems, including Highway Driver Assist – a Level 2 autonomous driving system – as well as six advanced connectivity technologies.
The new, ultra-connected model is equipped with Wireless Smartphone Charging, and ConnectedCAM Citroen. The model is powered by a range of efficient and high-performance petrol and diesel engines, ranging from 130hp to 180hp, plus the availability of the new EAT8 automatic gearbox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...