Citroen C5 Aircross to be showcased in paris Motor Show

Citroen will make good use of its home advantage during this year Paris Motor Show. The French manufacturer will showcase its biggest SUV in the range, the all new Citroen C5 Aircross.





Measuring 4.50m long, the new model stands out with its strong graphic details, such as the Airbump panels, large 720 mm-diameter wheels, ground clearance of 230 mm and distinctive roof bars.





The passenger compartment has an horizontal dashboard and enveloping seats. Similar to the latest Citroën models, New C5 Aircross has a broad range of personalisation features with 30 possible combinations available for the exterior. Seven body colours, a black two-tone roof and three Colour Packs are available.





The Colour Packs comprise coloured inserts on the front bumper, the Airbump panels on the lower parts of the front doors and on the roof bars. The new SUV also comes with five interior ambiances.





New C5 Aircross SUV features two major innovations: Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® (PHC) suspension and Advanced Comfort seats. These technologies filter out road imperfections.





Equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8-inch touchscreen, New C5 Aircross SUV features 20 latest-generation driver assistance systems, including Highway Driver Assist – a Level 2 autonomous driving system – as well as six advanced connectivity technologies.





The new, ultra-connected model is equipped with Wireless Smartphone Charging, and ConnectedCAM Citroen. The model is powered by a range of efficient and high-performance petrol and diesel engines, ranging from 130hp to 180hp, plus the availability of the new EAT8 automatic gearbox.

















