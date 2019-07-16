Citroen C5 Aircross reaches 50.000 orders
16 July 2019 18:14:19
|Tweet
Launch at the beginning of 2019 across all Europe, the new Citroen C5 Aircross is doing very good. Only six months after its launch, Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has already accumulated over 50,000 sales.
In Europe, New C5 Aircross SUV has played a big part in Citroën’s commercial momentum, recording the strongestgrowth of the top twelve brandsin the first half of the year. In the UK, sales mix has been incredibly strong with almost 50% of registrations on top of the range Flair+ versions.
Since its launch in January 2019, New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has already sold 50,000 units. This volume makes it the brand’s third best-selling passenger vehicle in the first half of the year (after the C3 Supermini and C3 Aircross Compact SUV), a trend that is also mirrored in the UK. In the first half of 2019, Citroën’s SUVs (C3 Aircross Compact SUV + New C5 Aircross SUV) represent almost one in four brand sales worldwide as well as almost one in three passenger car sales in the UK.
This commercial success has played a big part in Citroën’s recent momentum, recording the strongest growth of the twelve best-selling automotive brands in Europe (30 countries) since the start of the year.
New C5 Aircross SUV has also confirmed its powers of attraction through an incredibly rich sales mix, with almost one in every two UK registrations being for the top-of-the-range and very well appointed Flair+ trim level. On top of this, demand for the EAT8 8-speed automatic versions, synonymous with the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme, has also proved very strong, forming 50% of the UK registration mix.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...