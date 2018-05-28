Citroen C5 Aircross has arrived in Europe
28 May 2018 14:18:39
|Tweet
A few months ago, Citroen unveiled the all-new Citroen C5 Aircross in China. The new SUV was available only on the Chinese market, but now it has a version for all the Europeans.
The brand’s new flagship, the new-generation SUV inspired by customer expectations possesses a unique and assertive personality and features an all-new customisation offering with 30 exterior combinations. An ambassador of the Citroen Advanced Comfort programme, new C5 Aircross SUV is the most modular and the most comfortable model of its segment. Equipped with the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Advanced Comfort seats, it offers a new and typically Citroen travelling experience.
It boasts modularity with three individual sliding, folding and inclining rear seats and best-in-class boot capacity of 580 l to 720 l. Modern and high-tech, new C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with 20 driver assistance systems including Highway Driver Assist, a level-two autonomous driving system, and Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent, for adventures off the beaten track. It also comes with six connectivity technologies, including wireless smartphone charging.
Produced in France at the Rennes-La Janais site, it will be launched in Europe and the rest of the world starting in late 2018 and will be the first Citroen vehicle to come in a plug-in hybrid version at the end of 2019.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced
2019 Ford Mustang updates
2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced
-
Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut
The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros
Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Various News
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...