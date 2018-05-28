Home » News » Citroen » Citroen C5 Aircross has arrived in Europe

Citroen C5 Aircross has arrived in Europe

28 May 2018 14:18:39

A few months ago, Citroen unveiled the all-new Citroen C5 Aircross in China. The new SUV was available only on the Chinese market, but now it has a version for all the Europeans. 

The brand’s new flagship, the new-generation SUV inspired by customer expectations possesses a unique and assertive personality and features an all-new customisation offering with 30 exterior combinations. An ambassador of the Citroen Advanced Comfort programme, new C5 Aircross SUV is the most modular and the most comfortable model of its segment. Equipped with the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Advanced Comfort seats, it offers a new and typically Citroen travelling experience. 

It boasts modularity with three individual sliding, folding and inclining rear seats and best-in-class boot capacity of 580 l to 720 l. Modern and high-tech, new C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with 20 driver assistance systems including Highway Driver Assist, a level-two autonomous driving system, and Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent, for adventures off the beaten track. It also comes with six connectivity technologies, including wireless smartphone charging. 

Produced in France at the Rennes-La Janais site, it will be launched in Europe and the rest of the world starting in late 2018 and will be the first Citroen vehicle to come in a plug-in hybrid version at the end of 2019.

