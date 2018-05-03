Citroen C4 SpaceTourer and C4 Grand SpaceTourer UK pricing announced

Citroen is increasing its presence in the UK with the introduction of the new and revised Citroen C4 Space Tourer and C4 Grand Space Tourer, its 7-seater brother. This follows the brand’s announcement at the Geneva Motor Show that the SpaceTourer nomenclature would replace the Picasso name from May 2018.





The C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer BlueHDi 160 S&S EAT8 will be priced from just £27,550 and £29,250 respectively.





All three models are modern, user-friendly and family-oriented, and allow drivers and passengers alike to travel in comfort, thanks to the latest-generation technologies and the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme.





Built on the EMP2 platform, they all incorporate useful technologies that prioritise safety and make everyday life easier.





From 1 May 2018, C4 SpaceTourer and Grand C4 SpaceTourer also gain new safety equipment. A new ‘Safety Pack’ becomes standard equipment on all Flair versions, which includes Driver Attention Alert, Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation, and Active Safety Brake.





Prices for the Citroën C4 SpaceTourer start from just £21,125. Prices apply from 1 May 2018.













