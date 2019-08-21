Citroen C3 will be revised this fall
21 August 2019
Citroen is updating one of its most important models in the range: the small C3, areal best-seller in the small segment. Since its UK launch in January 2017, Citroën’s C3 supermini has soared in popularity, becoming the brand’s best-selling model in the UK – with over 42,000 sales since launch.
From October 2019 production, the Citroën C3 range will directly reflect UK consumers’ desire for upmarket features. The entry level ‘Touch’ trim level will be discontinued from the UK range, whilst – partly due to the strength of the ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition – ‘Feel Nav Edition’ also ceases production. The previous ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Nav Edition’ versions will be replaced with one, highly appointed ‘Flair Plus’ model. These changes mean the number of trim levels in the range will be halved from six to three. The resulting three trims will be ‘Feel’, ‘Origins’ and ‘Flair Plus’.
‘Feel’ becomes the new entry point into the C3 range, but with nothing ‘entry level’ about the specification. Stylish 16-inch ‘Matrix’ alloy wheels; MirrorScreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Lane Departure Warning, automatic air-conditioning, 7-inch colour touchscreen; and a choice of up to four optional roof colours (including body colour) adorn the ‘Feel’ specification.
Alternatively, customers can move up to the C3 ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition, which was introduced earlier this year to pay homage to 100 years of creativity and boldness as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations.
In addition to the styling enhancements, C3 ‘Origins’ also provides a technological showcase with Citroën Connect Box Emergency & Assistance System (emergency call system), Active Safety Brake, Intelligent Beam Headlights, Rear Parking Sensors and Citroën Connect Nav, all as standard. The Connect Nav includes a three-year subscription to TomTom Live, which provides real time traffic updates via a built-in sim card on-board the vehicle.
The new ‘Flair Plus’ versions will feature the innovative and award-winning ConnectedCAM Citroën® integrated camera system, Citroën Connect Nav, leather steering wheel, colour reversing camera, dark tinted rear windows and the ‘Urban Red’ interior ambience. These features, coupled with the already lengthy list of standard equipment, is intended to surprise and delight prospective B-segment hatchback customers.
Already amongst the very best in its class for efficiency, October will also see a host of technical changes that will make C3 even more efficient. These include the introduction of a high efficiency alternator, an air inlet shutter and a variety of hidden underbody panels to reduce drag. These changes, coupled with the fitment of new ‘A-Class’ low rolling resistance tyres, will result in genuine efficiency benefits for Citroën customers.
