Citroen C3 reached 10.000 sales in UK in just 6 months
17 July 2017 17:48:48
Many years ago, the Citroen C3 was leading the sales of the brand in Europe and other countries. Now, the new generation C3 is ready to build again on the success, as it already achieved 10,000 sales in the first six months since its official launch in the UK.
New C3 is officially Citroën’s top-selling model in the UK once again. The new B-segment supermini was released for sale in Britain on Tuesday 3 January 2017.
In all markets combined, almost 160,000 sales have now been recorded for this new model.
In UK, the small car managed to hve some impressive results. Over 60% of sales were in the top-end Flair trim (with ConnectedCAM Citroën as standard). Over 95% of sales were with a two-tone (body/roof) paint finish and over 64% of cars were sold with Airbump panels.
With the debut of ConnectedCAM Citroën – the world’s first built-in dashcam – New C3 allows the driver and front passenger to safely take photos or videos that can be instantly shared via social media using a free app. It also operates as a conventional dashcam in the event of an on-road incident.
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
