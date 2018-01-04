Citroen C3 Elle Special Edition launched

Citroen is starting the year with a special edition, adressed to its feminine clientele. The French manufacturer has joined forces with ELLE, the famous fashion magazine, to bring Citroën C3 ELLE.





The model features original touches of colour in Cherry Pink, a special roof graphic and the ELLE logo on the front doors. The urban model also offers a wide range of technologies for safety and connectivity including Active Safety Brake and ConnectedCAM Citroën. Orders open in the UK on 5 January, with prices starting at £15,595.





On the exterior, Citroën C3 ELLE sports the two-tone body style, which is preferred by 60% of C3 buyers. The Soft Sand roof on this special edition is an exclusive feature. It comes as standard with a Polar White body colour and Gloss Black door mirrors. Three other body colour options include Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey as well as Soft Sand, available with a black bi-tone roof.





Citroën C3 ELLE also includes a distinctive roof graphic with a central trim feature, 17 inch wheels and an aluminium badge on the front doors with the ELLE logo.





Inspired by the world of interior furnishings and travel, the interior fittings evoke a high quality finish with a leather gear stick and steering wheel. The grey seats are complemented with Cherry Pink stitching and the soft touch grey dashboard features a Cherry Pink surround to add to the feeling of on-board comfort and space. The special front and rear mats feature Cherry Pink edging and an ELLE label.





Based on the Feel trim level, the special edition Citroën C3 ELLE comes with a range of useful technologies designed to make the driver's life easier and to contribute to safer driving. Alongside the features found on the Feel version, such as electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air conditioning, Mirror Screen, Visibility Pack, Hill Start Assist, cruise control / speed limiter, Lane Departure Warning System and Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, this special edition goes even further, in partnership with ELLE. Features include, reversing sensors, to make manoeuvres easier around the city.









