Citroen C3 Elle Special Edition launched
4 January 2018 17:54:13
|Tweet
Citroen is starting the year with a special edition, adressed to its feminine clientele. The French manufacturer has joined forces with ELLE, the famous fashion magazine, to bring Citroën C3 ELLE.
The model features original touches of colour in Cherry Pink, a special roof graphic and the ELLE logo on the front doors. The urban model also offers a wide range of technologies for safety and connectivity including Active Safety Brake and ConnectedCAM Citroën. Orders open in the UK on 5 January, with prices starting at £15,595.
On the exterior, Citroën C3 ELLE sports the two-tone body style, which is preferred by 60% of C3 buyers. The Soft Sand roof on this special edition is an exclusive feature. It comes as standard with a Polar White body colour and Gloss Black door mirrors. Three other body colour options include Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey as well as Soft Sand, available with a black bi-tone roof.
Citroën C3 ELLE also includes a distinctive roof graphic with a central trim feature, 17 inch wheels and an aluminium badge on the front doors with the ELLE logo.
Inspired by the world of interior furnishings and travel, the interior fittings evoke a high quality finish with a leather gear stick and steering wheel. The grey seats are complemented with Cherry Pink stitching and the soft touch grey dashboard features a Cherry Pink surround to add to the feeling of on-board comfort and space. The special front and rear mats feature Cherry Pink edging and an ELLE label.
Based on the Feel trim level, the special edition Citroën C3 ELLE comes with a range of useful technologies designed to make the driver's life easier and to contribute to safer driving. Alongside the features found on the Feel version, such as electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air conditioning, Mirror Screen, Visibility Pack, Hill Start Assist, cruise control / speed limiter, Lane Departure Warning System and Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, this special edition goes even further, in partnership with ELLE. Features include, reversing sensors, to make manoeuvres easier around the city.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...