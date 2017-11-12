Citroen C3 Aircross received 5 EuroNCAP stars

Citroen wants to play in the highly competitive small SUV segment. So it launched the new Citroen C3 Aircross, a B-segment vehicle, based on the current C3 platform, for an SUV appearance.





Launched in Europe in October, the new Citroen C3 Aircross Compact SUV has already achieved more than 20,000 orders. While still being launched in a number of key markets, C3 Aircross has now been rewarded with five stars in the rigorous 2017 Euro NCAP safety tests.





The rating, the points of which are detailed below, rewards the work achieved during the development of the New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV as well as its comprehensive offering of comfort and safety equipment.





Adult occupant protection: 32.6 points, or 85%:

Barrier frontal impact = 7.8 points out of 8

Wall frontal impact = 7.7 points out of 8

Side impact = 8 points out of 8

Pole impact = 7.5 points out of 8

Whiplash = 1.6 points out of 3

Child occupant protection: 40.5 points, or 82%

Pedestrian protection: 27.0 points, or 64%

Safety assist: 7.2 points, or 60%





New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is available to order now, with prices starting from £13,995.





