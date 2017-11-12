Citroen C3 Aircross received 5 EuroNCAP stars
12 November 2017 16:45:09
Citroen wants to play in the highly competitive small SUV segment. So it launched the new Citroen C3 Aircross, a B-segment vehicle, based on the current C3 platform, for an SUV appearance.
Launched in Europe in October, the new Citroen C3 Aircross Compact SUV has already achieved more than 20,000 orders. While still being launched in a number of key markets, C3 Aircross has now been rewarded with five stars in the rigorous 2017 Euro NCAP safety tests.
The rating, the points of which are detailed below, rewards the work achieved during the development of the New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV as well as its comprehensive offering of comfort and safety equipment.
Adult occupant protection: 32.6 points, or 85%:
Barrier frontal impact = 7.8 points out of 8
Wall frontal impact = 7.7 points out of 8
Side impact = 8 points out of 8
Pole impact = 7.5 points out of 8
Whiplash = 1.6 points out of 3
Child occupant protection: 40.5 points, or 82%
Pedestrian protection: 27.0 points, or 64%
Safety assist: 7.2 points, or 60%
New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is available to order now, with prices starting from £13,995.
BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
