Citroen C3 Aircross reaches 100.000 sales

7 August 2018 17:13:09

The small SUV segment is still very popular and even those car manufacturers who arrived late enjoy succes. Just 10 months after its launch, the new Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV has notched up 100,000 sales, with almost 70,000 since the start of 2018. This new model is already Citroën's second best-selling vehicle, just behind C3.

New Citroën C3 Aircross has impressive sales momentum. The new compact SUV has already achieved 100,000 sales since its launch last October, with almost 70,000 since the start of 2018. 

These figures consolidate the model’s position as Citroën’s second best-selling vehicle, just behind the C3 supermini. This success is a clear endorsement of the brand’s product offensive. In the first half of 2018, Citroën reported a 9% rise in global sales (vs the first half of 2017), with a seven-year high in Europe.
Citroën UK is also celebrating a significant milestone for New Citroën C3 Aircross having achieved over 8,000 sales to date, ahead of the expected volume.


