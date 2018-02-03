Home » News » Citroen » Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

3 February 2018 10:59:08

In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. 

Active Safety Brake has been added to the standard specification list on New C3 Aircross Flair models from January 2018 production. New C3 Aircross prices start from just £13,995 and £16,990 for the top level Flair trim. Active Safety Brake was previously available as a cost option.

Active Safety Brake reduces the risk of collision by braking in place of the driver. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, such as a stationary vehicle or a car moving in the same direction at a slower speed. The system brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph to 52mph.
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake Photos

New Citroen C3 Aircross Compact SUV features no fewer than 12 driver assistance and safety systems, plus four connectivity technologies. The top Flair trim level now offers even more, with the inclusion of Active Safety Brake as standard.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Citroen, Gadgets

Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake Photos (1 photos)
  • Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled

    Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled

  2. Volkswagen celebrates 10 years since the launch of the first Tiguan

    Volkswagen celebrates 10 years since the launch of the first Tiguan

  3. 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid US pricing announced

    2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid US pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Jaguar I-Pace charging performance detailed

    Jaguar I-Pace charging performance detailed

  6. Nissan Leaf reaches its first client

    Nissan Leaf reaches its first client

  7. Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

    Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Citroen C4 WRC

    Engine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Citroen C-Airdream Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 Citroen C-Airlounge Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A

  4. 2001 Citroen C-Crosser Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  5. 2006 Citroen C-Metisse Concept

    Engine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UKVolkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in DetroitLexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous carsNissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze supportFord SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...

Various News

Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbagsMazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally carVolkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com