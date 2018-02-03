Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake

In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system.





Active Safety Brake has been added to the standard specification list on New C3 Aircross Flair models from January 2018 production. New C3 Aircross prices start from just £13,995 and £16,990 for the top level Flair trim. Active Safety Brake was previously available as a cost option.





Active Safety Brake reduces the risk of collision by braking in place of the driver. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, such as a stationary vehicle or a car moving in the same direction at a slower speed. The system brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph to 52mph.





New Citroen C3 Aircross Compact SUV features no fewer than 12 driver assistance and safety systems, plus four connectivity technologies. The top Flair trim level now offers even more, with the inclusion of Active Safety Brake as standard.













