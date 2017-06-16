Citroen C3 Aircross mini SUV unveiled
16 June 2017 17:48:36
The small SUV segment is booming, so every manufacturer is rushing there with a new product. Citroen is one of them. The French manufacturer is launching the new C3 Aircross.
Inspired by the C-Aircross Concept, which was presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, new C3 Aircross is a compact 4.15 m long SUV with raised ground clearance, an elevated driving position, front and rear skid plates, large wheels and wheel arch extensions. The body styling is underscored by touches of colour on the roof bars and the ‘Venetian Blind’ rear quarter-lights.
New C3 Aircross offers 90 exterior colour combinations, including four roof colours for two-tone models and four ‘Colour Packs’, plus five interior design schemes.
The cabin offers class-leading space (headroom and legroom), unrivalled modularity (split/sliding rear seats), a fold-flat front passenger seat (for a load length of up to 2.40m) and exceptional boot volume (410-litres, which can increase to 520-litres).
New C3 Aircross has a ground clearance 20mm higher than New C3, whose platform it shares. The new model's wheel arch extensions and protective skid plates contribute to the SUV styling. The 3D-effect rear lights spell out the family connection with New C3 and the C-Aircross Concept.
Equipped with the Grip Control system for improved traction and special 16-inch and 17-inch mud-and-snow tyres, New C3 Aircross can adapt to conditions through five driving modes. Drivers can leave the Grip Control system on automatic via the Standard mode or select between Sand, All-Road, Snow or ESP OFF modes.
The New C3 Aircross compact SUV is available with the PureTech 130 S&S with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The PureTech 110 S&S engine is available with a manual gearbox, as well as an EAT6 automatic gearbox. In addition, there is the choice of the PureTech 82 engine with a manual gearbox.
The New C3 Aircross is also available with a choice of the BlueHDi 120 S&S with a 6-speed manual gearbox or the BlueHDi 100 manual.
