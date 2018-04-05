Citroen C1 Urban Ride launched in UK

Along the new Citroen C1 ELLE, the French manufacturer is also offering an adventuros edition to its UK clients. Citroën C1 ‘Urban Ride’ offers customers an adventurous look and SUV-inspired styling.





Aesthetically, Citroën C1 Urban Ride look is enhanced by the Gloss Black door mirror housings, the tinted side and rear windows and the body kit. The latter showcases its large wheel openings with Matte Black fender flares inspired by the concept car.





The 15-inch Black ‘Planet’ alloy wheels matched with the contrasting Sunrise Red wheel centres, underscore its dynamic and exclusive character. This look adds dynamism to the C1 model and pairs perfectly with the standard Lipizzan White body colour, as well as the all new metallic optional exterior colours Calvi Blue, Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey or Caldera Black.





Finally, a special rear quarter graphic with Grey geometric patterns offers an exterior signature for this special edition model.





Touches of grey and orange are used in the car’s interior. The ‘Urban Ride’ Colour Pack creates an original ambience that underlines the interior / exterior harmony of colours and materials. C1 Urban Ride offers unique combinations including Blue ‘Square’ Cloth upholstery and interior decor in Anodised Orange adorning the multimedia panel surround and the dashboard panel. Special protective mats in the front and back with the ‘Urban Ride’ initials are also standard features of this special edition.





Citroën C1 features a generous boot capacity, ranging from 196-litres to 780-litres, depending on the configuration of the rear bench. It also includes an array of storage compartments.





The bold C1 provides even more freedom and enjoyment on a daily basis. The Urban Ride special edition is available as the 5-door C1 Hatchback version.





Based on the top level trim level (Flair), C1 Urban Ride is equipped with the latest generation 7-inch touchscreen tablet infotainment system which comes with Mirror Screen technology, and is now compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link®.





The following options are also available: the Automatic Plus Pack including Automatic air conditioning and automatic high beam function and Keyless entry and start, and Active City Brake which also brings Active Lane Departure Warning system and Speed limit recognition system. Citroën C1 Urban Ride comes with the VTi 72, Euro 6.2 compliant, petrol engine with manual gearbox.





Order books for C1 Urban Ride special edition open on 1 May 2018, priced at £12,225.









Tags: citroen c1, citroen c1 special edition, citroen c1 uk, citroen c1 urban ride

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles