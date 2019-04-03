Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

Citroen continues to stand apart in the mini segment with another version of its Urban Ride special edition, dedicated to C1. With its dynamic styling and go-anywhere good looks, C1 Urban Ride encapsulates urban adventure. Inspired by customers, and a multitude of uses, this new version is perfect for demanding city streets.





Exterior design, includes large wheel arch extensions, ‘Urban Ride’ decals on the rear doors, special graphic stripes on the rear quarter panels, Lipizzan White door mirrors and 15-inch Black ‘Planet’ alloy wheels with black centre caps.





Scarlet Red and Lipizzan White body colours are available as standard, plus the option of a contrasting Caldera Black roof, which strengthens the car’s dynamic and exclusive image. Other optional body colours are available: Calvi Blue, Gallium Grey, Caldera Black and Carlinite Grey.





C1 Urban Ride has a new interior ambiance, including new Metropolitan Grey and White ‘Urban Ride‘ cloth seats with discreet red topstitching, plus special front and rear protective carpet mats with the ‘Urban Ride’ logo.





The new standard specification C1 Urban Ride Colour Pack adds Anodised White trim around the multimedia module and on the upper part of the dashboard. There is a Gloss Black finish on the gear knob and the air vent surrounds, and a special ‘Urban Ride’ dashboard graphic.





C1 Urban Ride is available with a choice of optional equipment, including: Automatic Pack Plus (Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic headlights, Keyless Entry and Start) and Active City Brake (which comes as a ‘pack’ with Lane Departure Warning and a Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation system).





Order books are now open in the UK for the 2019 Citroën C1 Urban Ride special edition with prices starting at just £13,180. The Citroën C1 Airscape Urban Ride special edition is priced from £14,110.













