Home » News » Citroen » Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

3 April 2019 16:47:52

Citroen continues to stand apart in the mini segment with another version of its Urban Ride special edition, dedicated to C1. With its dynamic styling and go-anywhere good looks, C1 Urban Ride encapsulates urban adventure. Inspired by customers, and a multitude of uses, this new version is perfect for demanding city streets.

Exterior design, includes large wheel arch extensions, ‘Urban Ride’ decals on the rear doors, special graphic stripes on the rear quarter panels, Lipizzan White door mirrors and 15-inch Black ‘Planet’ alloy wheels with black centre caps.

Scarlet Red and Lipizzan White body colours are available as standard, plus the option of a contrasting Caldera Black roof, which strengthens the car’s dynamic and exclusive image. Other optional body colours are available: Calvi Blue, Gallium Grey, Caldera Black and Carlinite Grey.

C1 Urban Ride has a new interior ambiance, including new Metropolitan Grey and White ‘Urban Ride‘ cloth seats with discreet red topstitching, plus special front and rear protective carpet mats with the ‘Urban Ride’ logo.
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK Photos

The new standard specification C1 Urban Ride Colour Pack adds Anodised White trim around the multimedia module and on the upper part of the dashboard. There is a Gloss Black finish on the gear knob and the air vent surrounds, and a special ‘Urban Ride’ dashboard graphic.

C1 Urban Ride is available with a choice of optional equipment, including: Automatic Pack Plus (Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic headlights, Keyless Entry and Start) and Active City Brake (which comes as a ‘pack’ with Lane Departure Warning and a Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation system).

Order books are now open in the UK for the 2019 Citroën C1 Urban Ride special edition with prices starting at just £13,180. The Citroën C1 Airscape Urban Ride special edition is priced from £14,110.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles

Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures

    Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures

  2. Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series

    Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series

  3. Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever

    Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever

  4.  
  5. Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35

    Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35

  6. Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

    Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK

  7. 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US

    2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US

Related Specs

  1. 1955 Citroen DS 19

    Engine: Cast Steel Inline-4, Power: 55.9 kw / 75 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 173.5 nm / 128 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 2007 Citroen C4 WRC

    Engine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2002 Citroen C-Airdream Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A

  4. 2003 Citroen C-Airlounge Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A

  5. 2001 Citroen C-Crosser Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept carVolkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor ShowHyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...

Market News

Opel to return to Russian marketOpel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devicesVolvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...

Various News

Land Rover installs the most remote charging pointLand Rover installs the most remote charging point
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...

Motorsports

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launchedLamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...

Videos

VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testingVIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
Copyright CarSession.com