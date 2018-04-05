Citroen C1 ELLE special edition launched in UK

Citroen is increasing the C1 appeal on the UK market with the introduction of a new special edition dedicated to the brand ELLE. Following the reveal of C3 ELLE at the beginning of the year, it's the turn of the Citroën C1 city car to adopt the style of ‘ELLE’.





Placing the emphasis on femininity, this version is aimed at customers looking for a car with style and character. With the ‘ELLE’ Colour Pack, the exterior personalisation extends into the cabin, where C1 also offers greater connectivity.





It has a two-tone Nude body colour and Caldera Black roof finish, outlined by a special rear panel decal and enhanced by tinted side and rear windows. Citroën C1 ELLE offers two other colour combination options: Lipizzan White / Gallium Grey Roof and Caldera Black / Gallium Grey roof.





The Caldera Black side mirror covers underscore the harmony and elegance of the vehicle. To boost the potential for exterior personalisation even more, C1 ELLE features the aluminium badge of its partner ELLE on each front door.





The ‘ELLE’ Colour Pack is also reflected in a consistent manner on board, where the exclusive light grey ‘Wave’ upholstery is highlighted with Cherry Pink stitching. To underscore the attention to the interior ambience details, the multimedia panel surround and the dashboard decor are finished in Anodised Rose, contrasting with the baseplate of the gear lever and the centre wheel caps in Gloss Black.





A special decal also features on the dashboard panel on the passenger side. In the same spirit, special protective mats in the front and back feature a subtle splash of ‘Cherry Pink’ on their border and an ‘ELLE’ logo.





Based on the top trim level (Flair) which is already richly equipped with electronically heated door mirrors, reversing camera, DAB digital radio / MP3 audio system with steering-wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth hands-free kit and USB outlet, Citroën C1 ELLE gains the Automatic Pack, which includes automatic air conditioning and automatic headlights. Citroën C1 is also connected featuring a 7-inch touchscreen tablet and enhanced Mirror Screen technology now compatible with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto and MirrorLink®.





Available in the 5-door hatchback version, Citroën C1 ELLE uses the VTi 72 petrol unit combined with a manual gearbox.





Order books for the Citroën C1 ELLE special edition open on 1 May 2018, priced at £12,705.













Tags: citroen, citroen c1, citroen c1 elle, citroen c1 uk, citroen c1 special edition

