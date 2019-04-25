Citroen C1 and C3 Aircross Origins Collector Edition unveiled
25 April 2019 18:21:54
Citroen is marking its centenary through some special editions dedicated to some of its smallest models in the range. Earlier this year, Citroën revealed the C3 and C4 Cactus ‘Origins’ Collector’s Editions models to celebrate 100 years of the brand. The final models to receive the exclusive makeover in the UK are C1 and C3 Aircross Compact SUV. They feature distinctive styling, such as bronze-coloured graphics, and the ‘Origins since 1919’ branding.
Both models are available to order now, and production will begin in May 2019.
C1 ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition: Non-metallic Lipizzan White body colour as standard, with Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey and Caldera Black metallic paints available as options. The model features 15-inch Black ‘Planet’ alloy wheels and comes with a Black bi-tone roof as standard. Inside, the ‘Origins’ theme continues with Grey Heather cloth seat upholstery with intricate gold stitched detail.
A unique ‘Origins’ Colour Pack also adorns the interior, adding bronze tones to the air vents and gear stick surround, as well as the centre console facia. The look inside is completed by special ‘Origins’ carpet mats. The model features exclusive details showcasing Citroën’s centenary with the ‘Origins’ bronze detailing on the door mirrors and rear pillar. An ‘Origins’ logo also stands prominent on the doors as well as on the tailgate.
C3 Aircross Compact SUV ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition: The model is available with a non-metallic Natural White body colour and a Black bi-tone roof as standard, with the option of Cosmic Silver, Platinum Grey or Ink Black metallic body colours. (White bi-tone roof is available as standard with the Ink Black body colour option).
The model benefits from 16-inch Black ‘Matrix’ alloy wheels and a dedicated ‘Origins’ Colour Pack bringing bronze highlights to the front light surrounds and door mirror. The exclusive ‘Origins’ decals embellish the outside of the vehicle, and pair beautifully with the distinctive white ‘Venetian blind’ rear quarter lights. The hugely practical interior features bespoke grey cloth seat upholstery with gold topstitching.
C1 ‘Origins’ Collector’s Edition: Based on the Flair trim level, is packed with advanced equipment and technology, including a reversing camera, Hill Start Assist, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Mirror Link and Apple CarPlay. For added comfort on-board, automatic lights and automatic air conditioning also feature as standard.
