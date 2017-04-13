Citroen C-Aircross Concept to be showcased in Shanghai

China is one of the markets where Citroen has managed to establish a good reputation. That's why it sold more than 250,000 cars in the country in 2016, accounting for roughly one in five Citroen sales worldwide.





Dongfeng Citroen is expanding its range with the world premiere of the New C5 Aircross SUV. Set for launch in China in the second half of 2017, this new model will subsequently see production and its commercial launch in Europe at the end of 2018.





Alongside New C5 Aircross, the brand will showcase the C-Aircross Concept which previews Citroen's future compact SUV. Citroën can announce today that the production version will be called C3 Aircross. New C3 Aircross will be launched in Europe before the end of 2017.





In China, these two new models will sit alongside the Citroen C3-XR, an SUV with an assertive personality and Dongfeng Citroën's second best-selling model in 2016, with nearly 150,000 units sold since launch in 2015.













