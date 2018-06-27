Citroen Berlingo Van launched in UK

Along with the new generation Peugeot Partner, Citroen is also introducing its commercial vehicle for this segment: the popular Berlingo van. Originally launched in 1996, with more than 1.5 million units already produced, the third-generation Citroën Berlingo Light Commercial Vehicle has been named New Citroën Berlingo Van.





The new model has a robust and reinforced character. The body styling has changed, with a more forward set windscreen, a higher and shorter front end and a shorter front overhang, achieved notably through the adoption of the EMP2 platform.





Inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned. The driver benefits from a modern instrument panel, a multi-function steering wheel and a Colour Head-up Display. New Berlingo Van also features smart new materials on the dashboard, central console, doors and seats. The materials and trims are intended to be robust and suitable for business use.





The cabin features a hardwearing TPO floor covering that can be cleaned quickly and easily. New Berlingo Van is also available with optional plywood lining (floor and side panels), for enhanced load area protection.





As with the passenger car version, New Citroën Berlingo Van is available in two sizes, the M version measuring 4.40m long with a 2.78m wheelbase, and an XL version measuring 4.75m long with a 2.97m wheelbase. The XL model is well proportioned in terms of wheelbase and rear overhang.





The Extenso Cab can transport three people in the front (row one), with the central seat able to transform into a mobile office with a pivoting writing table. The impressively modular Extenso Cab adapts to all situations and features a folding side passenger seat providing optimal load length and increasing load volume from 3.3m3 to 3.8m3 in size M, and 3.9m3 to 4.4m3 in size XL. Both versions are equipped with a range of storage spaces around the cabin to keep documents and tools within handy reach.





New Citroën Berlingo Van offers two dedicated versions, each one with specific features for its professional customers.





The ‘Worker’ versions target businesses that transport equipment and people - in the construction industry for example. New Berlingo Van in ‘Worker’ trim has three front seats, raised ground clearance (+30mm), a protective plate under the engine and enhanced traction thanks to Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist. The robust model stands apart with its large wheels (690mm) with Mud and Snow tyres, extra payload of up to 1,000kg and a Loading Pack with enhanced LED lighting in the load area, Overload Indicator, 12V and 220V power sockets and mid-height load securing rings.





The ‘Driver’ versions are for companies, and their employees, who need to make longer trips or numerous deliveries in urban areas. For day to day efficiency, this version stands out through its ride comfort, meticulous acoustics and driver assistance systems. It is available with acoustic enhancements, dual zone air conditioning, seats with lumbar adjustment, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Cruise Control/Speed Limiter, Automatic Electronic Parking Brake, 8-inch colour touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav and DAB radio, and the Surround Rear Vision system.





Inside, the attention is attracted by 8-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav: The latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with an 8-inch touchscreen requiring the lightest of touches, this system also boasts voice recognition for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without the driver having to take their eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic info, fuel station and car park localisation, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function.





New Berlingo Van is available with the PureTech 1.2 petrol and BlueHDi 1.5 diesel engines, which are adapted to use in the city and on the motorway.









