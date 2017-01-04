Home » News » Chrysler » Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

4 January 2017 17:35:07

FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler Portal and it is created by millennials for millennials.

“The Chrysler Portal concept is backed by significant research on the millennial generation. Millennials have clearly defined that they want a vehicle that will grow with them as they experience life changes,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “FCA is a leader in family transportation and it was essential that we fully explored the idea of what a vehicle could look like for this emerging generation.”
 
The fascination comes form inside. Premium seating is standard for all occupants with thin-design seats that fold flat, fold up and slide fore/aft on a track system. The seats mount to tracks embedded in the floor. This enables the seats to move the full length of the vehicle and, if needed, to be removed easily from the rear of the vehicle.
 
Battery-electric vehicle technology contributes to cabin spaciousness with a minimized engine compartment and a low, flat-load floor atop the battery pack.
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas Photos

Up to eight docking stations, located in the instrument panel and seats, can be used for charging and securing mobile phones and tablet devices.

An all-electric vehicle, the Chrysler Portal concept is propelled by a single electric motor driving the front wheels. A lithium-ion battery pack, rated at around 100 kWh, is integrated into the vehicle underbody, which increases structural rigidity and provides a low center of gravity. The Chrysler Portal concept is estimated to have more than 250 miles of range on a full charge.

The Chrysler Portal concept is capable of SAE Level Three semi-autonomous operation and the driver has the option to turn driving control over to the vehicle under certain highway driving situations. The vehicle is equipped with an array of sensor technologies (LIDAR/radar/sonar/vision) that constantly monitor conditions outside and inside the vehicle.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Chrysler, Concept Cars

Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas Photos (4 photos)
  • Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
  • Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
  • Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
  • Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

    Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

  2. Audi scores US record sales in 2016

    Audi scores US record sales in 2016

  3. McLaren showcases the Monocage II, the structure of its future supercar

    McLaren showcases the Monocage II, the structure of its future supercar

  4.  
  5. Ford F-150 is Americas best sold car for 36 years

    Ford F-150 is Americas best sold car for 36 years

  6. 2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details

    2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details

  7. 2018 Honda Civic Type R will have a CVT gearbox but no 4WD

    2018 Honda Civic Type R will have a CVT gearbox but no 4WD

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Chrysler 300C Concept

    Engine: Hemi V8N/AN/A

  2. 2000 Chrysler 300 Hemi C Concept

    Engine: V8 Hemi, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: 478.6 nm / 353.0 ft lbs @ 0 rpm

  3. 1998 Chrysler Chronos Concept

    Engine: SOHC 20 Valve V10, Power: 260.9 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm

  4. 1999 Chrysler Citadel Concept

    Engine: V6 & a Siemens Electric Motor, Power: 240.9 kw / 323.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm

  5. 2008 Chrysler Concept 'Cuda

    Engine: HEMI V8N/AN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS DetroitVolkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehiclesHonda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Porsche 911 RSR official photos and detailsPorsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com