Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
4 January 2017 17:35:07
|Tweet
FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler Portal and it is created by millennials for millennials.
“The Chrysler Portal concept is backed by significant research on the millennial generation. Millennials have clearly defined that they want a vehicle that will grow with them as they experience life changes,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “FCA is a leader in family transportation and it was essential that we fully explored the idea of what a vehicle could look like for this emerging generation.”
The fascination comes form inside. Premium seating is standard for all occupants with thin-design seats that fold flat, fold up and slide fore/aft on a track system. The seats mount to tracks embedded in the floor. This enables the seats to move the full length of the vehicle and, if needed, to be removed easily from the rear of the vehicle.
Battery-electric vehicle technology contributes to cabin spaciousness with a minimized engine compartment and a low, flat-load floor atop the battery pack.
Up to eight docking stations, located in the instrument panel and seats, can be used for charging and securing mobile phones and tablet devices.
An all-electric vehicle, the Chrysler Portal concept is propelled by a single electric motor driving the front wheels. A lithium-ion battery pack, rated at around 100 kWh, is integrated into the vehicle underbody, which increases structural rigidity and provides a low center of gravity. The Chrysler Portal concept is estimated to have more than 250 miles of range on a full charge.
The Chrysler Portal concept is capable of SAE Level Three semi-autonomous operation and the driver has the option to turn driving control over to the vehicle under certain highway driving situations. The vehicle is equipped with an array of sensor technologies (LIDAR/radar/sonar/vision) that constantly monitor conditions outside and inside the vehicle.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
McLaren showcases the Monocage II, the structure of its future supercar
-
Ford F-150 is Americas best sold car for 36 years
2017 Kia Picanto - Official pictures and details
2018 Honda Civic Type R will have a CVT gearbox but no 4WD
Related Specs
2003 Chrysler 300C ConceptEngine: Hemi V8N/AN/A
2000 Chrysler 300 Hemi C ConceptEngine: V8 Hemi, Power: 263.2 kw / 353.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: 478.6 nm / 353.0 ft lbs @ 0 rpm
1998 Chrysler Chronos ConceptEngine: SOHC 20 Valve V10, Power: 260.9 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
1999 Chrysler Citadel ConceptEngine: V6 & a Siemens Electric Motor, Power: 240.9 kw / 323.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
2008 Chrysler Concept 'CudaEngine: HEMI V8N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...