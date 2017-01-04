Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler Portal and it is created by millennials for millennials.





“The Chrysler Portal concept is backed by significant research on the millennial generation. Millennials have clearly defined that they want a vehicle that will grow with them as they experience life changes,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “FCA is a leader in family transportation and it was essential that we fully explored the idea of what a vehicle could look like for this emerging generation.”

The fascination comes form inside. Premium seating is standard for all occupants with thin-design seats that fold flat, fold up and slide fore/aft on a track system. The seats mount to tracks embedded in the floor. This enables the seats to move the full length of the vehicle and, if needed, to be removed easily from the rear of the vehicle.

Battery-electric vehicle technology contributes to cabin spaciousness with a minimized engine compartment and a low, flat-load floor atop the battery pack.





Up to eight docking stations, located in the instrument panel and seats, can be used for charging and securing mobile phones and tablet devices.





An all-electric vehicle, the Chrysler Portal concept is propelled by a single electric motor driving the front wheels. A lithium-ion battery pack, rated at around 100 kWh, is integrated into the vehicle underbody, which increases structural rigidity and provides a low center of gravity. The Chrysler Portal concept is estimated to have more than 250 miles of range on a full charge.





The Chrysler Portal concept is capable of SAE Level Three semi-autonomous operation and the driver has the option to turn driving control over to the vehicle under certain highway driving situations. The vehicle is equipped with an array of sensor technologies (LIDAR/radar/sonar/vision) that constantly monitor conditions outside and inside the vehicle.





