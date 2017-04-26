Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus launched in the US

Chrysler is extending the Pacifica line-up with the addition of a new model, called Touring Plus and available only on the 2017 version. It's only a year since the new generation Pacifica was introduced to the US market.





The Pacifica Touring Plus model includes features like a power liftgate, three-zone automatic temperature control, premium fascia, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, fog lamps, second- and third-row sunshades and universal garage door opener.

The Pacifica Touring Plus has a starting price of $32,360, excluding $1,095 destination. Customers who order 18-inch wheels and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system on their Touring Plus receive a single overhead DVD player ($995 value) at no charge.

The Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus is available in dealer showrooms now. With the addition of the Touring Plus model, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica lineup consists of six models: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus and Limited.





With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.









