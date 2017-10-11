Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package introduced

Chrysler is updating the current Pacifica van to make it more appealing for US customers. To do so, the FCA brand decided to introduce a special S Appearance Package. This adds a sporty look with black accents inside and out.





The Pacifica’s S Appearance Package features Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior, including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening molding and rear valance molding.





Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish are standard, while 20-inch Black Noise wheels are available. The Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear are Black Noise with a Gloss Black insert, while the “Pacifica” and “S” badges in the rear are also in Black Noise.





A black roof rack is optional on the Touring Plus and standard on other trim levels equipped with the S Appearance Package.





Inside, the S Appearance Package includes black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo; Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel; and Light Diesel Gray stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. All other interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim and center console.





The Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package is available for $595 and can be added to any Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus or Limited models. The 20-inch Black Noise wheels can be added to any model equipped with the S Appearance Package for an additional $995. The S Appearance Package will be available to order this week and in dealer showrooms this fall.





The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi.









