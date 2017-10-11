Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package introduced
11 October 2017 17:00:00
Chrysler is updating the current Pacifica van to make it more appealing for US customers. To do so, the FCA brand decided to introduce a special S Appearance Package. This adds a sporty look with black accents inside and out.
The Pacifica’s S Appearance Package features Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior, including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening molding and rear valance molding.
Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish are standard, while 20-inch Black Noise wheels are available. The Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear are Black Noise with a Gloss Black insert, while the “Pacifica” and “S” badges in the rear are also in Black Noise.
A black roof rack is optional on the Touring Plus and standard on other trim levels equipped with the S Appearance Package.
Inside, the S Appearance Package includes black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo; Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel; and Light Diesel Gray stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. All other interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim and center console.
The Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package is available for $595 and can be added to any Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus or Limited models. The 20-inch Black Noise wheels can be added to any model equipped with the S Appearance Package for an additional $995. The S Appearance Package will be available to order this week and in dealer showrooms this fall.
The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
