Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary launched in US

Not only Dodge builds one of the most popular minivans in the US: Chrysler is also a loved brand when it comes to building minivans.





Celebrating as the most awarded minivan of the past three years, with more than 100 awards, the Pacifica revolutionizes the minivan segment.





The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is available in 10 exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Brilliant Black, Bright White, Dark Cordovan, Granite Crystal Metallic, Jazz Blue, Luxury White, Maximum Steel, Ocean Blue Metallic and Velvet Red.

Available on Pacifica Touring L (gas/hybrid), Touring L Plus and Limited (gas/hybrid) models, the 35th Anniversary edition features a 35th Anniversary badge and a Liquid Chrome Chrysler Wing badge with a Gloss Black insert on the front fascia grille and rear liftgate.





The all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on McKinley and Nappa leather perforated seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel (IP) and door handles, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.

35th Anniversary Pacifica models feature:

Touring L: Memory driver’s seat, eight-passenger seating, Mopar overhead DVD, 18-inch wheels

Touring L Plus: Memory driver’s seat, eight-passenger seating and dual-pane sunroof

Limited: 20-inch wheels

35th Anniversary Pacifica Hybrid models feature:

Hybrid Touring L: Premium Audio Group with 13 Alpine speakers, Uconnect 4C Nav with 8.4-inch display, 17-inch wheels

Hybrid Limited: 18-inch wheels

The S Appearance package can be added to any 35th Anniversary edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for an even sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior.













Tags: chrysler pacifica 35th anniversary, chrysler, chrysler pacifica, 35th anniversary

Posted in Chrysler, New Vehicles