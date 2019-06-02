Home » News » Chrysler » Chrysler and Dodge introduce the new 35th Anniversary Edition on their minivans

Chrysler and Dodge introduce the new 35th Anniversary Edition on their minivans

2 June 2019 15:14:24

Chrysler has a long tradition in the US when it comes to building minivans. To celebrate this tradition, FCA Chrysler will introduce a special edition, called 35th Anniversary Edition on Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models.

The 35th Anniversary Edition features new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching, and upgraded content, in addition to the already extensive list of standard equipment.
 
With more than 14.6 million minivans sold globally since 1983, FCA US tops the segment, selling twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years, and remains the leader with 55 percent market share in 2018 – the highest ever attained.

FCA US invented the modern minivan for the 1984 model year with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The first luxury minivan, the Chrysler Town & Country, debuted in 1989.

Available on Pacifica Touring L (gas/hybrid), Touring L Plus and Limited (gas/hybrid) models, the 35th Anniversary Edition features a 35th Anniversary badge and a Liquid Chrome Chrysler Wing badge with a Gloss Black insert on the front fascia grille and rear liftgate.
The luxuriously appointed all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on McKinley and Nappa leather perforated seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel (IP) and door handles, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.

The S Appearance package can be added to any 35th Anniversary Edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for an even sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is available in 10 exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Brilliant Black, Bright White, Dark Cordovan, Granite Crystal Metallic, Jazz Blue, Luxury White, Maximum Steel, Ocean Blue Metallic and Velvet Red.

As America’s best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary Edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a bright grille.
 
Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.



