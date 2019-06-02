Chevrolet Trailblazer to join the range in 2020

Chevrolet knows the crossover segment is growing so it wants to have a model in every segment. The most recent addition to its crossover range is the Trailblazer, a model with a legendary name that joins the Chevrolet portfolio in early 2020. With this new entry Chevrolet offers customers one of the broadest lineups of crossovers and SUVs. Positioned between the Trax and Equinox, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer will join the fast-growing small SUV segment.





The Chevrolet Trailblazer will include an RS trim with standard two-tone roof that allows drivers to purchase a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle.





The Trailblazer’s unique individuality is paired with standard active safety features including Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. It also offers optional Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Rear Park Assist and a High Definition Rear Vision Camera that provides additional assistance to customers while parking.





Product specifications and pricing will be shared later. The new Trailblazer is expected to start arriving at dealers in early 2020.













