Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight special edition launched

Every US manufacturer wants to increase the appeal of its current range so it introduces some new special editions. The most recent example comes from Chevrolet, who launched the new Tahoe Custom Midnight Edition. It is a rugged and stylish statement featuring a bold, black design.





Based on the LS trim, the Tahoe Custom Midnight features off-road-inspired styling cues along with an all-black Midnight appearance. Tahoe Custom Midnight offers 18-inch painted black wheels with aggressive Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, a black grille, off-road assist steps and black bowtie emblems. The vehicle’s third-row seat was removed for additional utility, increasing cargo space behind the second row to 54 cubic feet.





Tahoe Custom Midnight also features a suite of connectivity technologies including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot capability (data plan required), 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio, Standard Rear Vision Camera, Standard remote start, Standard Teen Driver mode, available Enhanced Driver Alert Package that features Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat for driver, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking.





Up to five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support electronic devices of all kinds are on standard.





Starting at $45,995, including a $1,295 destination fee, the 2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight is equipped with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity, a maximum of 112 cubic feet of cargo space and a 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 engine that offers an EPA-estimated 23 mpg highway.





The Tahoe Custom Midnight will be available at Chevy dealers in spring 2018.





