Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US

Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year nd is intended for those who want the capability of Chevrolet trucks and SUVs with a posh appearance.





For $44,995, the 2018 Tahoe Custom comes standard with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity (up to 8,600 pounds of towing with max trailering package), a maximum of 112 cubic feet of cargo space and a 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 engine that delivers an expected 23 mpg highway consumption.





The Tahoe Custom is based on the LS trim and adds 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, all-season tires and a chrome-accented grille. Plus, Tahoe Custom features a third-row seat that has been removed, increasing cargo space behind the second row to a substantial 54 cubic feet for added utility.





Tahoe Custom also features a suite of connectivity technologies including: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot (includes three-month/3G data trial), 8-inch color touchscreen radio, standard rear-vision camera, standard remote start, standard teen driver mode, Available Enhanced Driver Alert Package that features Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Driver Seat, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, Lane Keep Assist and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support electronic devices of all kinds (up to 11 charging locations).









Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet tahoe, chevrolet tahoe custom, chevrolet tahoe custom us pricing

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles