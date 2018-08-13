Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premiere Plus editions launched in US

Chevrolet wants to offer its US clients some updates on the current Tahoe and Suburban models, so it's launching a special edition called Premier Plus, available on both cars.





All Premier Plus edition Chevy full-size SUVs, as well as RST Premier models with the optional 6.2L Performance Package, also feature Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission.





The 2019 Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus editions feature a unique interior with heated and ventilated Black/Mahogany-colored leather-appointed front seats against a Jet Black trim surround. This premium two-tone interior and 22-inch polished wheels make their first appearance in Chevy’s full-size SUV lineup with the Premier Plus special editions.





Other features include gold Chevrolet “bowtie” logos, chrome nameplate badging, a head-up display and 8-inch diagonal cluster, cross rails, chrome power steps and exhaust tip and a Chevrolet-branded cargo organizer.





Connectivity is provided by a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi1 hotspot, and the Premier Plus package includes a 12-month data plan.





The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus will start with a price of $74,100 plus a $1,295 destination charge, while the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Plus will start at $76,900 with a $1,295 destination charge.

















Tags: chevrolet tahoe premier plus, chevrolet suburban premier plus

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles