Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premiere Plus editions launched in US
13 August 2018 18:16:37
|Tweet
Chevrolet wants to offer its US clients some updates on the current Tahoe and Suburban models, so it's launching a special edition called Premier Plus, available on both cars.
All Premier Plus edition Chevy full-size SUVs, as well as RST Premier models with the optional 6.2L Performance Package, also feature Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission.
The 2019 Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus editions feature a unique interior with heated and ventilated Black/Mahogany-colored leather-appointed front seats against a Jet Black trim surround. This premium two-tone interior and 22-inch polished wheels make their first appearance in Chevy’s full-size SUV lineup with the Premier Plus special editions.
Other features include gold Chevrolet “bowtie” logos, chrome nameplate badging, a head-up display and 8-inch diagonal cluster, cross rails, chrome power steps and exhaust tip and a Chevrolet-branded cargo organizer.
Connectivity is provided by a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi1 hotspot, and the Premier Plus package includes a 12-month data plan.
The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus will start with a price of $74,100 plus a $1,295 destination charge, while the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Plus will start at $76,900 with a $1,295 destination charge.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Honda HR-V facelift unveiled
Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premiere Plus editions launched in US
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
-
2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan updates announced
Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests
Sebastien Ogier will compete in DTM as a Mercedes-AMG guest star
Related Specs
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand SportEngine: V8, Power: 246.1 kw / 330.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 460.9 nm / 339.9 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 501.7 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Pininfarina RondineEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360 bhp, Torque: 488 nm / 359.9 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting RayEngine: V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 477.25 nm / 352 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 396 Turbo JetEngine: V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 562.66 nm / 415 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Custom Cars
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Future Cars
Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Market News
Citroen C3 Aircross reaches 100.000 sales
The small SUV segment is still very popular and even those car manufacturers who arrived late enjoy succes. Just 10 months after its launch, the new Citroën ...
The small SUV segment is still very popular and even those car manufacturers who arrived late enjoy succes. Just 10 months after its launch, the new Citroën ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Various News
Aston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR Pro
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...