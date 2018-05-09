Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package

Chevrolet adds some flavour to the current Suburban model with a special package, dedicated to all of those clients who want a special car. Called RST Performance Package it is available on the 420-hp, 6.2L V8 engine, Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and a new Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission.





Available later this summer, this is the first time Suburban will offer the 6.2L V-8, which boasts 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The engine delivers three state-of-the-art technologies — direct injection, Active Fuel Management and continuously variable valve timing.





Suburban RST will also feature a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Smaller steps between each ratio maximize engine power under acceleration. With a wide 7.39 overall gear ratio spread and lower numerical top gear ratio, the transmission also reduces engine revolutions at highway speeds.





Magnetic Ride Control is an active suspension that “reads” the road every millisecond, triggering damping changes in the electronically controlled shock absorbers in as few as 5 milliseconds.





Available performance accessories for Suburban RST include a custom tuned Performance Dual-Side Exit exhaust system designed, engineered and backed by Borla, with sleek exhaust tips that improve exhaust flow by 28 percent for enhanced performance and decreased fuel consumption. An available performance brake package designed, engineered and backed by Brembo features massive front red six-piston, fixed aluminum calipers with brake pads clamping on larger-than-stock 410 x 32mm (16.1 inch x 1.3 inch) Duralife rotors coupled with an 84 percent increase in brake pad area and a 42 percent increase in rotor area to increase system thermal capacity. Duralife rotors feature a hardened surface to reduce corrosion.





The Performance Package is available as an upgrade to the Suburban RST, which was introduced last year. Styling is based largely on trends in the aftermarket space — virtually all chrome trim has been eliminated for a sporty, street appearance. Changes include body-color grille surround and door handles; gloss-black grille and mirror caps; and black roof rails, window trim, badging and Chevy bowties. RST package also includes 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone P285/45R 22 tires.





















