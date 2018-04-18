Home » News » Chevrolet » Chevrolet Silverado range to grow

Chevrolet Silverado range to grow

18 April 2018 05:58:36

In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will happen in very short time.

The next-generation Silverado HD will debut next year, as a 2020 model. It will be the third all-new truck in the Silverado lineup revealed in just 18 months, joining the 2019 Silverado 1500 and the 2019 Silverado 4500/5500/6500HD.

The next-generation Silverado HD is designed for the specific priorities and needs of heavy-duty truck customers. On-road testing of the new Silverado HD prototypes will begin in the near future to reach Chevrolet’s increased durability and validation standards, and the bolder, larger proportions of the truck will be instantly apparent.

More product information will be provided next year, with the first production models scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan, in the third quarter of 2019.
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow Photos

The 2019 Silverado 1500 was introduced in January. Through extensive use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing, the new truck weighs less than the outgoing model, up to 450 pounds less for crew cab V8 models.

The 2019 Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis-cab models were introduced in March and are scheduled to go on sale in late 2018. The first-ever Silverado medium-duty trucks are designed specifically for commercial customers.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Posted in Chevrolet, Future Cars

Chevrolet Silverado range to grow Photos (1 photos)
  • Chevrolet Silverado range to grow

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds

    This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds

  2. Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017

    Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017

  3. Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary

    Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary

  4.  
  5. Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time

    Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time

  6. 2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced

    2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced

  7. Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels

    Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Hardtop

    Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 257.3 kw / 345.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 474.54 nm / 350.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  2. 1998 Chevrolet Intimidator Concept

    Engine: Modified 3800 Series V6, Power: 219.9 kw / 295.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 379.6 nm / 280.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 2000 Chevrolet Silverado SS Concept

    N/A, Power: 357.9 kw / 479.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 644.01 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  5. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

New Vehicles

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the USMitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...

Concept Cars

Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiereSsangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheelsVolkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...

Future Cars

Infiniti will go electric starting 2021Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...

Market News

Skoda first quarter sales reached record numberSkoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and UpVolkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...

Various News

The famous Opel GT turns 50The famous Opel GT turns 50
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...

Motorsports

Porsche granted access in Formula EPorsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com