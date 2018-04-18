Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
18 April 2018 05:58:36
|Tweet
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will happen in very short time.
The next-generation Silverado HD will debut next year, as a 2020 model. It will be the third all-new truck in the Silverado lineup revealed in just 18 months, joining the 2019 Silverado 1500 and the 2019 Silverado 4500/5500/6500HD.
The next-generation Silverado HD is designed for the specific priorities and needs of heavy-duty truck customers. On-road testing of the new Silverado HD prototypes will begin in the near future to reach Chevrolet’s increased durability and validation standards, and the bolder, larger proportions of the truck will be instantly apparent.
More product information will be provided next year, with the first production models scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan, in the third quarter of 2019.
The 2019 Silverado 1500 was introduced in January. Through extensive use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing, the new truck weighs less than the outgoing model, up to 450 pounds less for crew cab V8 models.
The 2019 Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis-cab models were introduced in March and are scheduled to go on sale in late 2018. The first-ever Silverado medium-duty trucks are designed specifically for commercial customers.
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary
-
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced
Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels
Related Specs
1999 Chevrolet Corvette HardtopEngine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 257.3 kw / 345.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 474.54 nm / 350.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1998 Chevrolet Intimidator ConceptEngine: Modified 3800 Series V6, Power: 219.9 kw / 295.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 379.6 nm / 280.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2000 Chevrolet Silverado SS ConceptN/A, Power: 357.9 kw / 479.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 644.01 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The famous Opel GT turns 50
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...