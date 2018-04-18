Chevrolet Silverado range to grow

In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will happen in very short time.





The next-generation Silverado HD will debut next year, as a 2020 model. It will be the third all-new truck in the Silverado lineup revealed in just 18 months, joining the 2019 Silverado 1500 and the 2019 Silverado 4500/5500/6500HD.





The next-generation Silverado HD is designed for the specific priorities and needs of heavy-duty truck customers. On-road testing of the new Silverado HD prototypes will begin in the near future to reach Chevrolet’s increased durability and validation standards, and the bolder, larger proportions of the truck will be instantly apparent.





More product information will be provided next year, with the first production models scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan, in the third quarter of 2019.





The 2019 Silverado 1500 was introduced in January. Through extensive use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing, the new truck weighs less than the outgoing model, up to 450 pounds less for crew cab V8 models.





The 2019 Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis-cab models were introduced in March and are scheduled to go on sale in late 2018. The first-ever Silverado medium-duty trucks are designed specifically for commercial customers.









