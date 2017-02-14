Chevrolet owners used 4220 TB of data in 2016

As the cars become more and more intelligent, manufacturers are counting the number of hours their clients surf the web. It is the case of Chevrolet, who announced that its US owners used 4,220,684 gigabytes (or 4,220 terabytes) of data in 2016, an increase of nearly 200 percent over 2015.





The most significant increase was seen with Tahoe and Suburban owners, who used three-and-a-half times more data than a year ago. Tahoe and Suburban owners used 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016, a 260 percent increase over 2015. For perspective, 713,669 gigabytes is equivalent approximately to 3 million hours of streaming standard video, 25 million hours of streaming music, 1.8 billion song, game or app downloads, 1.5 billion photos posted to social media.





OnStar 4G LTE enabled by AT&T is part of an extensive list of available technologies that are helping make Tahoe and Suburban the best-selling full-size SUVs in the industry. In 2016, retail sales climbed 21 percent and retail share climbed 2 percentage points to 49.3 percent of the segment.





OnStar 4G LTE connectivity was introduced across the Chevrolet car, truck and utility portfolio for the 2015 model year in the U.S. and Canada. Today, a 4G LTE connection is standard equipment on all new Chevrolet retail models, along with the OnStar Basic Plan, which also features remote vehicle access and the AtYourService marketplace via the myChevrolet mobile app.









Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet 4g lte, chevrolet internet connection, chevrolet suburban internet, chevrolet tahoe internet

Posted in Chevrolet, Various News