Chevrolet owners used 4220 TB of data in 2016
14 February 2017 18:57:22
|Tweet
As the cars become more and more intelligent, manufacturers are counting the number of hours their clients surf the web. It is the case of Chevrolet, who announced that its US owners used 4,220,684 gigabytes (or 4,220 terabytes) of data in 2016, an increase of nearly 200 percent over 2015.
The most significant increase was seen with Tahoe and Suburban owners, who used three-and-a-half times more data than a year ago. Tahoe and Suburban owners used 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016, a 260 percent increase over 2015. For perspective, 713,669 gigabytes is equivalent approximately to 3 million hours of streaming standard video, 25 million hours of streaming music, 1.8 billion song, game or app downloads, 1.5 billion photos posted to social media.
OnStar 4G LTE enabled by AT&T is part of an extensive list of available technologies that are helping make Tahoe and Suburban the best-selling full-size SUVs in the industry. In 2016, retail sales climbed 21 percent and retail share climbed 2 percentage points to 49.3 percent of the segment.
OnStar 4G LTE connectivity was introduced across the Chevrolet car, truck and utility portfolio for the 2015 model year in the U.S. and Canada. Today, a 4G LTE connection is standard equipment on all new Chevrolet retail models, along with the OnStar Basic Plan, which also features remote vehicle access and the AtYourService marketplace via the myChevrolet mobile app.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427Engine: L72 90 Degree V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 623.68 nm / 460 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6Engine: V8, Power: Not Available kw / 450 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 302 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 CoupeEngine: V8 SFI, Power: 227.4 kw / 304.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...