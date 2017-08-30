Chevrolet Equinox RS launched in China

There are big motor shows, like the Detroit Motor Show or Tokyo Motor Show, and there are very small events like the Chengdu Motor Show. But, considering the importance Chinese market has nowadays is no wonder Chevrolet decided to launch here a special edition of the Equinox.





It is called the Equinox RS, is available only in China and is the brand’s second introduction of the RS trim in the market, following the Camaro RS earlier this year.





The RS version has a red RS badge, black Chevrolet logo trim, body-color door handles, a black rear nameplate, black Chevrolet bowties, a stylish grille surrounded in black trim, dark-painted wheels with silver accents, and black outside rearview mirrors.





The Equinox RS’s three variants come with red or black body color options. Customers also have a choice of a 2.0L twin-scroll direct injection turbocharged engine mated to GM’s cutting-edge nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission or a 1.5L overhead direct injection turbocharged engine paired with GM’s popular six-speed DSS transmission.





The launch of the Equinox RS follows Chevrolet’s announcement late in 2016 that it would introduce more than 20 new or refreshed products in China by the end of 2020. Nearly 30 percent of these models will be SUVs and nearly half new nameplates for the China portfolio.





Chevrolet has already introduced the Malibu XL, all-new Cruze, sixth-generation Camaro, Trax and other models. The Equinox is GM's best-selling global SUV. It was launched in China in April.





The Equinox RS is priced between RMB 220,900 and RMB 250,900.

