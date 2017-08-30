Chevrolet Equinox RS launched in China
30 August 2017 12:18:36
|Tweet
There are big motor shows, like the Detroit Motor Show or Tokyo Motor Show, and there are very small events like the Chengdu Motor Show. But, considering the importance Chinese market has nowadays is no wonder Chevrolet decided to launch here a special edition of the Equinox.
It is called the Equinox RS, is available only in China and is the brand’s second introduction of the RS trim in the market, following the Camaro RS earlier this year.
The RS version has a red RS badge, black Chevrolet logo trim, body-color door handles, a black rear nameplate, black Chevrolet bowties, a stylish grille surrounded in black trim, dark-painted wheels with silver accents, and black outside rearview mirrors.
The Equinox RS’s three variants come with red or black body color options. Customers also have a choice of a 2.0L twin-scroll direct injection turbocharged engine mated to GM’s cutting-edge nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission or a 1.5L overhead direct injection turbocharged engine paired with GM’s popular six-speed DSS transmission.
The launch of the Equinox RS follows Chevrolet’s announcement late in 2016 that it would introduce more than 20 new or refreshed products in China by the end of 2020. Nearly 30 percent of these models will be SUVs and nearly half new nameplates for the China portfolio.
Chevrolet has already introduced the Malibu XL, all-new Cruze, sixth-generation Camaro, Trax and other models. The Equinox is GM's best-selling global SUV. It was launched in China in April.
The Equinox RS is priced between RMB 220,900 and RMB 250,900.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Chevrolet Equinox Xtreme ConceptEngine: V6 w/Garrett turbocharger, Power: 227.4 kw / 305 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS ConvertibleEngine: Turbo-Fire V8N/AN/A
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th AnniversaryEngine: LS1 V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Chevrolet Corvette 50th AnniversaryEngine: Aluminum Ls1 V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 508.43 nm / 375.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 501.7 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
New Vehicles
Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...