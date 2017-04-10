Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition unveiled
10 April 2017 17:03:53
|Tweet
Chevrolet wants to mark the anniversary of one of its most important models: the Corvette. It is called Corvette Carbon 65 Edition and is offered on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models.
Limited to only 650 numbered vehicles globally, the Carbon 65 blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements, a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler and quarter ducts with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel.
The Carbon 65 Edition package (order code Z30) will include: unique fender stripes and door graphics, black wheels with machined grooves paired with summer-only tires (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06), blue brake calipers, visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models).
There is also new visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe), center caps with Carbon logo, carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors, Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching, carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim, Competition Sport seats, Carbon 65 Edition sill plates.
The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition package will cost $15,000 and will be available this summer, along with the rest of the 2018 Corvette lineup.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Commemorative EditionEngine: LS6 V8, Power: 302.0 kw / 405.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Ron Fellows EditionEngine: Cast Aluminum LS7 V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 644.01 nm / 475 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2005 Chevrolet Corvette C6REngine: V8N/AN/A
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 396 Turbo JetEngine: V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 562.66 nm / 415 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Z06Engine: V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 477.25 nm / 352 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...