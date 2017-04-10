Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition unveiled

Chevrolet wants to mark the anniversary of one of its most important models: the Corvette. It is called Corvette Carbon 65 Edition and is offered on 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ models.





Limited to only 650 numbered vehicles globally, the Carbon 65 blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements, a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler and quarter ducts with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel.





The Carbon 65 Edition package (order code Z30) will include: unique fender stripes and door graphics, black wheels with machined grooves paired with summer-only tires (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06), blue brake calipers, visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models).





There is also new visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe), center caps with Carbon logo, carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors, Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching, carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim, Competition Sport seats, Carbon 65 Edition sill plates.





The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition package will cost $15,000 and will be available this summer, along with the rest of the 2018 Corvette lineup.













