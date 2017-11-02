Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck
2 November 2017 05:04:59
Chevrolet decided to show us the capability of its Colorado ZR2 during this year SEMA Las Vegas. The US brand unveiled two performance versions of the pick-up truck, called Colorado ZR2 AEV concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck.
The Colorado ZR2 AEV concept, created in collaboration with legendary off-road manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles and featuring the available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, elevates the already capable ZR2 for even greater adventures.
The ZR2 AEV concept and the ZR2 Race Development Truck feature a Chevrolet Performance development suspension that includes front and rear jounce shocks, plunging front half-shafts, high-angle upper ball joint and increased stiffness high-angle tie rods, long-travel rear leaf spring suspension, anti-wrap link and rear differential cover, specially tuned Multimatic DSSVTM Shocks.
The ZR2 Race Development Truck builds on the ZR2’s desert-running capability with a long-travel version of the stock truck’s DSSV shocks. These are tuned for high-speed off-road use, adding unique parts validated by Chevy Performance Engineering and legendary off-road racer Chad Hall in the Best in the Desert racing series: 1.5-inch body lift, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT/R tires, rear shock skidplates, rear differential skidplate, steel driveshaft, wheel spacers with extended-length wheel studs, off-road air intake and performance exhaust.
The ZR2 Race Development Truck also shares the 3.6L V-6 and segment-exclusive eight-speed transmission with ZR2. Both trucks leverage the electronic locking front and rear differentials, Off-Road Mode and additional elements from the regular production ZR2.
The Colorado ZR2 AEV concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck join approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.
