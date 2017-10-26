Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition launched

Chevrolet is spicing up the Camaro range with a special edition, dedicated to all those people who were collecting Hot Wheels cars when they were children.





Chevrolet and Hot Wheels announced the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership.





The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toys’ famous orange tracks. The $4,995 package, available on Camaro 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models, goes on sale in the first quarter of 2018.





The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition is available on 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models includes: Satin Graphite stripes with Silver Ice Metallic accents, Satin Graphite ground effects, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels (with summer-only tires on SS) in Satin Graphite with milled faces and unique center caps, 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels fender badges, unique grille with Galvano Chrome inserts, orange brake callipers, dark taillamps, black taillamp panel with the Hot Wheels emblem, black Chevrolet bowtie emblems, Jet Black leather-appointed interior with exclusive orange inserts and orange accent stitching, orange kneepads on the doors and orange safety belts, embossed front-seat headrests, 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badge on the steering wheel, illuminated doorsill plates with 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels badges, premium carpeted floor mats with orange stitching and “ghost” stripes.









