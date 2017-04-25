Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles

It's been only a few months since first units of the new Chevrolet Bolt EV reached the US clients. In such a short time, Chevrolet owners, 3492 of them, to be more precise, have driven a cumulative 4,570,300 miles as of April 2, 2017.





These all-electric miles have resulted in more than 175,000 gallons of fuel saved based on the average EPA-estimated 26 mpg for 2017 vehicles in the U.S.





The Bolt EV offers an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range. However, one Bolt EV owner set a new range record by traveling 310 miles on a single charge and on a continuous trip. While this achievement is not typical of average Bolt EV range, some drivers are finding new roads and new range.





The average Bolt EV owner drives approximately 53 miles per day, demonstrating the vehicle’s versatility as a daily driver and road trip-ready crossover.





Factory deliveries of Bolt EV are currently available in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington and Virginia. The Bolt EV will be available nationwide by summer 2017.









Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet bolt ev, chevrolet bolt ev sales, chevrolet bolt ev miles

Posted in Chevrolet, Various News