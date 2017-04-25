Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles
25 April 2017 18:04:35
|Tweet
It's been only a few months since first units of the new Chevrolet Bolt EV reached the US clients. In such a short time, Chevrolet owners, 3492 of them, to be more precise, have driven a cumulative 4,570,300 miles as of April 2, 2017.
These all-electric miles have resulted in more than 175,000 gallons of fuel saved based on the average EPA-estimated 26 mpg for 2017 vehicles in the U.S.
The Bolt EV offers an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range. However, one Bolt EV owner set a new range record by traveling 310 miles on a single charge and on a continuous trip. While this achievement is not typical of average Bolt EV range, some drivers are finding new roads and new range.
The average Bolt EV owner drives approximately 53 miles per day, demonstrating the vehicle’s versatility as a daily driver and road trip-ready crossover.
Factory deliveries of Bolt EV are currently available in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington and Virginia. The Bolt EV will be available nationwide by summer 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo
-
2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama
2017 Honda Civic Type R sets world record for FWD at the Nurburgring
2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced
Related Specs
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6Engine: V8, Power: Not Available kw / 450 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427Engine: L72 90 Degree V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 623.68 nm / 460 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561Engine: Mark IV L72 Cast Iron V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhpN/A
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th AnniversaryEngine: LS1 V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 COPO 9560Engine: V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.1 nm / 450 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...