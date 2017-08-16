Home » News » Miscellaneous » Chery prepares another European relaunch
Chery prepares another European relaunch
16 August 2017 11:20:06
Chinese automakers dream of coming to Europe, a market that is very selective, especially when it comes to cars imported form Asia. Even so, Chery thinks it can do the trick, even if it failed already with the Qoros brand.
China’s leading vehicle exporter, is to start sales of passenger cars in Europe within the next few years under an all-new nameplate. The first model on sale will be a compact SUV designed for young, urban customers, and will meet the needs and expectations of European private and fleet buyers.
This car will be revealed globally in pre-production form for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), on 12 September 2017.
Chery is evaluating the sales opportunity in key markets, ahead of setting up a European sales operation in co-operation with import and distribution partners. The new design and R&D facilities in Europe will accelerate Chery’s plan for global expansion.
In 2016, Chery Group sold over 700,000 units, a year-on-year rise of 28%. Of this number, approximately 100,000 vehicles were exported, representing almost 30% of all Chinese vehicle exports.
Chery has the production capability to fulfil its target in Europe. It has four manufacturing sites in China with a capacity to produce over 1 million vehicles, approximately 1 million engines and around 600,000 transmissions. Outside its domestic market, Chery has 10 production facilities and nearly 1200 sales and service outlets, compared to over 500 in China.
