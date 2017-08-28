Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV

After a failed attempt with the Qoros brand, that was said to introduce three new models on the European market, Chery is now ready to have one more try. The Chinese brand is launching a new SUV model during this year Frankfurt Motor Show, scheduled for September.





Chery has released design sketches of the first model of its all-new model line for global markets.





The first images of the compact SUV reveal the design direction for Chery’s new nameplate. And while they will wear a Chery badge, they incorporate a new evolution of the Chinese brand’s ‘Life In Motion’ design philosophy.





The distinctive form of the all-new compact SUV flows from Chery’s progressive ‘Life in Motion’ design philosophy, developed by Chief Designer, James Hope. This evolution of Chery’s brand style is aimed at young, urban, forward-thinking customers.





Many of the feature lines are inspired by nature and incorporate ‘hydrodynamic surfacing’ characteristics, which convey the pure, aesthetic quality of running water.





It features a sharp chrome horizontal brand bar, which is complemented by further chrome trim adorning the front bumper, side skirts and window surrounds. Full LED headlamps and a neat rear light cluster design complete the car’s dynamic aesthetic.





Tags: chery, chery suv, chery suv teaser

