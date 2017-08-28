Home » News » Miscellaneous » Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV
Chery Chinese brand to launch a new global SUV
28 August 2017 17:50:15
After a failed attempt with the Qoros brand, that was said to introduce three new models on the European market, Chery is now ready to have one more try. The Chinese brand is launching a new SUV model during this year Frankfurt Motor Show, scheduled for September.
Chery has released design sketches of the first model of its all-new model line for global markets.
The first images of the compact SUV reveal the design direction for Chery’s new nameplate. And while they will wear a Chery badge, they incorporate a new evolution of the Chinese brand’s ‘Life In Motion’ design philosophy.
The distinctive form of the all-new compact SUV flows from Chery’s progressive ‘Life in Motion’ design philosophy, developed by Chief Designer, James Hope. This evolution of Chery’s brand style is aimed at young, urban, forward-thinking customers.
Many of the feature lines are inspired by nature and incorporate ‘hydrodynamic surfacing’ characteristics, which convey the pure, aesthetic quality of running water.
It features a sharp chrome horizontal brand bar, which is complemented by further chrome trim adorning the front bumper, side skirts and window surrounds. Full LED headlamps and a neat rear light cluster design complete the car’s dynamic aesthetic.
Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
