Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests

BMW has prepared a true endurance test marathon for the upcoming X7 luxury SUV. The programme prepared for the new SUV was designed to tackle across challenging terrain all over the world. Earlier winter test drives on snow and ice at the edge of the polar circle were followed by long-distance endurance tests on desert and gravel tracks under the South African sun.





According to BMW, the X7 is the latest interpretation of luxurious driving pleasure in the style of the Munich-based premium brand. The combination of supreme off-road performance and superior driving dynamics on the road so typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle is entering a further vehicle segment.





The new model will be unveiled in 2018, while the sales are scheduled to debut in the first part of 2019.





The prototypes of the new BMW X7 were produced at the BMW Spartanburg plant. Despite conspicuous camouflaging, the preproduction vehicles reveal the imposing dimensions as well as the both clear and harmonious proportions of the BMW X7.

