Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests
11 August 2018 10:15:07
BMW has prepared a true endurance test marathon for the upcoming X7 luxury SUV. The programme prepared for the new SUV was designed to tackle across challenging terrain all over the world. Earlier winter test drives on snow and ice at the edge of the polar circle were followed by long-distance endurance tests on desert and gravel tracks under the South African sun.
According to BMW, the X7 is the latest interpretation of luxurious driving pleasure in the style of the Munich-based premium brand. The combination of supreme off-road performance and superior driving dynamics on the road so typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle is entering a further vehicle segment.
The new model will be unveiled in 2018, while the sales are scheduled to debut in the first part of 2019.
The prototypes of the new BMW X7 were produced at the BMW Spartanburg plant. Despite conspicuous camouflaging, the preproduction vehicles reveal the imposing dimensions as well as the both clear and harmonious proportions of the BMW X7.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
