Check out the new Audi PB18 e-tron concept
26 August 2018 11:13:50
For the first time, Audi is presenting a design and technical concept car at Pebble Beach Automotive Week in Monterey, California. The all-electric Audi PB18 e-tron presents a radical vision for the high-performance sports car of tomorrow.
The new Audi PB18 e-tron has some influences from the cars that the German car manufacturer used to run during the Wolrd Endurance Championship. But as we previously said, the concept is a vision of the sports car of tomorrow. And as a result, the German engineers have used an electric powertrain.
Under the hood of the 2018 Audi PB18 e-tron concept are three electric engines. In total, the power is clocked at 680 horsepower and 830 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in scarcely more than 2 seconds. In normal road traffic, the driver can limit the maximum speed in favor of range. This limitation is easy to deactivate on the racetrack and can be adapted to local conditions.
As you can imagine, the Audi PB18 e-tron will not be derived in a production model. INstead it will be used as a muse to develop the sportscar of the future.
