Caterham reaches record sales in 2017

Even if it is a small brand with just a few sales around the world, Caterham enjoys a very good period. The UK-based brand also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the very first Seven being unveiled at the Earls Court Motor Show.





With more than two months to go until the end of 2017, Caterham has already overtaken its record haul of over 600 orders set in 2016.





It’s the second year in a row that the iconic British sports car brand has reported its best sales year, a record that had previously not been beaten since 1996.





“This year is already another record-breaking one for Caterham and our Seven and we’ve still got a few months to go,” said Graham Macdonald, Caterham’s Chief Executive Officer.









Tags: 2017 caterham sales, caterham, caterham record sales, caterham sales

Posted in Miscellaneous, Market News