Home » News » Miscellaneous » Caterham reaches record sales in 2017
Caterham reaches record sales in 2017
16 October 2017 17:40:46
|Tweet
Even if it is a small brand with just a few sales around the world, Caterham enjoys a very good period. The UK-based brand also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the very first Seven being unveiled at the Earls Court Motor Show.
With more than two months to go until the end of 2017, Caterham has already overtaken its record haul of over 600 orders set in 2016.
It’s the second year in a row that the iconic British sports car brand has reported its best sales year, a record that had previously not been beaten since 1996.
“This year is already another record-breaking one for Caterham and our Seven and we’ve still got a few months to go,” said Graham Macdonald, Caterham’s Chief Executive Officer.
Caterham reaches record sales in 2017 Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
First Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...