Caterham introduces new range
23 April 2019 04:32:08
The new WLTP standards were tough to manage for some niche manufacturers like Caterham. But the range was updated and Caterham introduced its revised range.
The UK line-up will continue to include the Seven 270, Seven 310, Seven 360, Seven 420 and Seven 620.
The WLTP was introduced in 2017 to replace the outdated New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test process, which was designed in the 1980s. WLTP was developed with the aim of being used as a global test cycle across different world regions, so pollutant and CO2 emissions as well as fuel consumption values would be comparable worldwide. The new test is more thorough and includes a more dynamic and longer test cycle, a higher average test speed and a higher maximum test speed, among other revisions.
“For a small manufacturer, we have done an amazing job given the scale of the task. We have met the same stringent regulations applied to mainstream and volume manufacturers in a congested timeframe, when every man and his dog needed access to the specialist testing facilities”, said Caterham’s Chief Motorsport & Technical Officer, Simon Lambert.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
