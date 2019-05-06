Home » News » Miscellaneous » Caterham Drift Taxi experience available in UK
Caterham Drift Taxi experience available in UK
6 May 2019 07:30:53
BMW had a taxi on the Nurburgring along the famous pilot Sabine Schmitz. Caterham also has a so called taxi experience, taht was created to celebrate the launch of the new Caterham Driving Experience (CDX) operated by MSV at Brands Hatch.
Caterham will be bringing their pro-driving team to the 2019 London Motor Show with their new and improved ‘Drift Taxi’. Drift Taxi will offer thrill-seeking visitors the chance to jump into the passenger seat for an unforgettable experience.
As the first show to host the exhilarating experience, the Imperial Cars Live Arena will see three specially-engineered vehicles offer rapid-fire drifting sessions over the course of the event. Weighing just over 500kg, and equipped with a 1.6 Ford Sigma engine which delivers 135bhp, guests can experience first-hand the undisputed power, handling and precision of the Caterham Seven 270.
Joining Caterham’s drifting line-up will be the legendary Seven 620R, aka LEGO CAT, which famously dominated the Goodwood Hill Climb in 2017. Decorated in LEGO’s resplendent yellow and offering 310bhp, it will be the centre of the Caterham display, as well as running during the Supercar Parade with a few donuts.
Andy Entwistle, London Motor and Tech Show CEO, said: “The Caterham Drift Taxi is an experience like no other so is the perfect complement to the show. If you fancy thumbing the lift of your life, then these guys will give you an experience you’ll never forget in the show’s Live Arena.”
However, for the younger audience – or those who fancy a more relaxed experience, Caterham will be displaying their full range of cars, along with a giant, interactive version of their highly-praised Caterham Configurator on their stand in the ‘Built In Britain’ section of the show.
