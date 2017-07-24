Caterham celebrates 60 years since launching the Seven

Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary since launching the Seven. To celebrate, Caterham brought together some of the most esteemed examples in its history.





Powering around the twists and turns of the Longcross test track was the original Lotus Seven Series 1. Reaching a top speed of 78mph and featuring a Ford 100E engine and aluminium bodywork, the Series 1 was the ideal, lightweight sports car when it was launched by Colin Chapman in 1957.





Also present was one of only 13 Lotus Seven Twin Cams in existence, with its Twin Cam engine and lightning-sharp steering – and the CSR 260, renowned for being tuned by Formula One engine suppliers, Cosworth. At the time, it was the only Seven model to feature in-board front suspension and independent rear suspension, resulting in a 25 percent increase in torsional stiffness and a sublime ride quality.





Possibly the most iconic car on show was a replica of the Seven ‘Prisoner Edition’ VVC, owned by former Caterham boss Simon Nearn. The real VVC starred in the opening sequence of the cult 1960’s TV show, ‘The Prisoner’.





Completing the line-up was the retro, swinging sixties-inspired Sprint and the tarmac-chewing 620S – both from the current Seven range.













