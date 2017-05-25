Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4

The Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² is one of the gratest off-roaders in the world. This car can go anywhere at any time. As you already know, Brabus has put some special pixie dust on this model and now it can be orderd with a great exterior and performance package.





But the guys from Carlex Design have decided to add some luxury and this is the result. The Brabus G500 4x4² comes with a interior covered in perforated Alcantara leather and some black leather inserts. There are also some panels on the dashboard finished with carbon fiber.





The steering wheel also recived the Alcantara treatment and now looks excelent. Under the hood, the Brabus G500 4x4² comes with an upgraded version of the V8 4.0 liter engine. As a result, the unit delivers 500 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 710 Nm peak of torque. According to Brabus, their version of the G500 4x4² is now able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 6,9 seconds while the top speed was electronically limited to 210 km/h. The Brabus G500 4x4² also comes with adaptive suspension. The driver can modify the ride height at each axle and can select four different damper settings.

Tags: brabus g500 4x4, carlex design, mercedes-benz g500 4x4

