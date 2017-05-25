Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4
25 May 2017 19:23:55
|Tweet
The Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² is one of the gratest off-roaders in the world. This car can go anywhere at any time. As you already know, Brabus has put some special pixie dust on this model and now it can be orderd with a great exterior and performance package.
But the guys from Carlex Design have decided to add some luxury and this is the result. The Brabus G500 4x4² comes with a interior covered in perforated Alcantara leather and some black leather inserts. There are also some panels on the dashboard finished with carbon fiber.
The steering wheel also recived the Alcantara treatment and now looks excelent. Under the hood, the Brabus G500 4x4² comes with an upgraded version of the V8 4.0 liter engine. As a result, the unit delivers 500 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 710 Nm peak of torque. According to Brabus, their version of the G500 4x4² is now able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 6,9 seconds while the top speed was electronically limited to 210 km/h. The Brabus G500 4x4² also comes with adaptive suspension. The driver can modify the ride height at each axle and can select four different damper settings.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is for sale. Pricing starts at 85k
Skoda is planning an electric car inspired by the 110 R
Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4
-
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
A special Audi A5 Sportback G-tron is ready for Worthersee
Pagani designed the cabin of a private Airbus
Related Specs
1913 Mercedes-Knight 16/45HP TouringEngine: Watercooled, KN 1034 Inline-4, Power: 33.6 kw / 45 bhp @ 1750 rpmN/A
1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand PrixEngine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
1922 Mercedes 6/40/65HP RennwagenEngine: Water Cooled, M 65134, Inline-4, Power: 48.5 kw / 65 bhp @ 4000 rpmN/A
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
1934 Mercedes-Benz 540 K AutobahnkurierEngine: M 24 II, Inline-8, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 3400 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Various News
Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...