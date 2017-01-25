Home » News » Miscellaneous » Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva
Car of the Year winner to be announced in Geneva
25 January 2017
In the last few years, Geneva Motor Show was also hosting the ceremony that announced Europe's Car of The Year, not only world premieres. This year, the Swiss Auto Show will play the same role.
Hakan Matson the President of the Car of the Year Jury met last week the organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show who will again prepare the election of the Car of the Year 2017. The final vote plus the awarding of the prize will take place for the sixth time within the framework of the Motor Show.
The Car of the Year trophy is highly prized by the automobile manufacturers, and, since 1964, has been the oldest and most prestigious award of its kind in Europe.
Following the selection of the candidates (29 models) and a week of testing at Tannitest in Denmark in October 2016, followed by numerous individual tests, the jury nominated the seven finalists: Alfa Romeo Giulia, Citroën C3, Mercedes E-Class, Nissan Micra, Peugeot 3008, Toyota C-HR, Volvo S90/V90.
These finalists will undergo a final series of rigorous tests on 20 and 21 February, 2017 at the Automobile Research and Testing Centre at Mortefontaine (France).
Finally, the members of the Jury will award 25 points, spread over at least five of the seven models, under the ultimate scrutiny that will take place at Palexpo
