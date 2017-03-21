Home » News » BMW » Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?

Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?

21 March 2017 07:07:30

BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. 

But this time you will see the i3 in a different state. The Finnish rally driver Rauno Aaltonen went out in a rally stage to discover the abilityes of BMW i3. 

Rauno Aaltonen quickly discovered that the i3 is a pretty good car in gravel stages thanks to its instantaneous torque. 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW, Videos

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?

    Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?

  2. 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan - Spy video

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan - Spy video

  3. Tesla Model S 60 and 60D dropped out due to poor sales

    Tesla Model S 60 and 60D dropped out due to poor sales

  4.  
  5. 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro enhanced

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro enhanced

  6. Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision

    Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision

  7. 2017 Subaru XV unveiled in Geneva Motor Show

    2017 Subaru XV unveiled in Geneva Motor Show

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 BMW 330i Performance Package

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 175.2 kw / 235 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 1975 BMW 3.5 CSL IMSA

    Engine: M49/2 Inline-6, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 8600 rpmN/A

  5. 1997 BMW M3 Cabriolet

    Engine: S50 B30 Inline-6, Power: 236 kw / 316.5 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 319.97 nm / 236 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Ken Block teases the next Climbkhana on Pikes PeakKen Block teases the next Climbkhana on Pikes Peak
We all know Ken Block as one of the most popular American racing drivers. And this reputation comes from the famous Gymkhana series. ...
Copyright CarSession.com