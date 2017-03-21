Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?

BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers.





But this time you will see the i3 in a different state. The Finnish rally driver Rauno Aaltonen went out in a rally stage to discover the abilityes of BMW i3.





Rauno Aaltonen quickly discovered that the i3 is a pretty good car in gravel stages thanks to its instantaneous torque.

