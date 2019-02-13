Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition launched in US

Cadillac is offering some important updates on its most luxurious car: the XT5. The sedan gains a sporty appearance thanks to its Sport package.





The XT5 Sport package is furnished with all of the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims’ respective content, including Adaptive Remote Start, a Bose® eight-speaker audio system, leather-appointed heated front seats (heated and ventilated on Premium Luxury), automatic heated steering wheel and a programmable memory height power liftgate.





The XT5 also features the Cadillac user experience system1 with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and available embedded navigation (standard on Premium Luxury). Connectivity features also include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Cadillac Connected Apps and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (includes 3GB/three-month data trial, whichever comes first).





A 310-hp 3.6-liter V6 engine drives the XT5 and features cylinder deactivation and stop/start technologies. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.





The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition package is $2,995 on the Luxury trim and $1,995 on the Premium Luxury trim. The Luxury trim’s starting price in the U.S. is $49,490 and it will be available for ordering in spring.









