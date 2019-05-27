Home » News » Cadillac » Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

27 May 2019 17:39:33

Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac took a momentous leap by debuting the V-Series.

The preview for the inaugural 2004 CTS-V was held at Germany’s famed N?rburgring race course. It was a first for Cadillac, but the CTS-V was a Cadillac like no other. It was the most powerful car the brand had ever produced at 400 horsepower and was offered only with a manual transmission.

The V-Series family tree grew to include five vehicle platforms: CTS, XLR, STS, ATS and CT6, with more planned. Including today’s CT6-V, each offered a unique expression of performance and shared a heritage of racing-bred aesthetics and technologically advanced driving dynamics.
Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years
Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years Photos

“From the very beginning, Cadillac’s V-Series represented the ultimate expression of our design, technology and performance,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “It introduced an entirely new breed of performance-minded customers to Cadillac showrooms and helped transform the brand’s traditional image into one with different facets for customers’ varying driving tastes.”



Tags: , ,

Posted in Cadillac, Various News

Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years Photos (1 photos)
  • Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Aston Martin launches On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera

    Aston Martin launches On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera

  2. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 updates

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 updates

  3. BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i launched

    BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i launched

  4.  
  5. Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC introduced

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC introduced

  6. Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

    Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

  7. 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport announced

    2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport announced

Related Specs

  1. 1931 Cadillac 452 V16

    Engine: Cast Iron, 45 Degree V16, Power: 130.5 kw / 175 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 1700 rpm

  2. 1928 Cadillac Series 341

    Engine: Series 341 90 Degree V8, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A

  3. 1947 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

    Engine: V8 w/L-Head, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhpN/A

  4. 1937 Cadillac V16 Hartmann Cabriolet

    Engine: 45 Degree V16, Power: 123.0 kw / 164.9 bhp @ 3400 rpmN/A

  5. 2004 Cadillac CTS-V

    Engine: LS6 V-8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary conceptAnother teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...

Gadgets

BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligenceBMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...

Various News

Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UKBentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...

Motorsports

Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia DusterArmed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...

Videos

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UKAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Copyright CarSession.com