Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years

Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac took a momentous leap by debuting the V-Series.





The preview for the inaugural 2004 CTS-V was held at Germany’s famed N?rburgring race course. It was a first for Cadillac, but the CTS-V was a Cadillac like no other. It was the most powerful car the brand had ever produced at 400 horsepower and was offered only with a manual transmission.





The V-Series family tree grew to include five vehicle platforms: CTS, XLR, STS, ATS and CT6, with more planned. Including today’s CT6-V, each offered a unique expression of performance and shared a heritage of racing-bred aesthetics and technologically advanced driving dynamics.





“From the very beginning, Cadillac’s V-Series represented the ultimate expression of our design, technology and performance,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “It introduced an entirely new breed of performance-minded customers to Cadillac showrooms and helped transform the brand’s traditional image into one with different facets for customers’ varying driving tastes.”













