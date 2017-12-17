Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced

Cadillac is extending the range of the current CTS V-Sport sedan with the introduction of a new special edition, with an amplified sporty appearance.





The Morello Red Edition is now available for the CTS V-Sport performance sedan. This detailed interior package enhances the CTS V-Sport’s striking exterior design and engaging performance.





The Morello Red Edition interior includes Jet Black RECARO race-inspired seats with red contrast stitching, red front and rear door armrests and stunning Morello Red-accented high-gloss carbon-fiber interior trim. A Black Chrome grille and Gloss Black side window surround trim provide the sport sedan’s chiseled exterior with a dark and distinguished look.





The unique content list include Black Chrome accented grille, Gloss Black side window trim, V-Sport base spoiler, RECARO seats with sueded inserts, sueded microfiber steering wheel and shift knob

Morello carbon-fiber trim, Morello Red interior trim (red front/rear door and center armrests).





For the 2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury models, the 2018 Morello Red Edition is available now to order at local Cadillac dealerships or through the Build Your Own tool on Cadillac.com.













Tags: cadillac cts v-sport morello red edition, cadillac, cadillac cts v-sport, cadillac cts morello red

