Home » News » Cadillac » Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced

Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced

17 December 2017 16:35:01

Cadillac is extending the range of the current CTS V-Sport sedan with the introduction of a new special edition, with an amplified sporty appearance.

The Morello Red Edition is now available for the CTS V-Sport performance sedan. This detailed interior package enhances the CTS V-Sport’s striking exterior design and engaging performance.

The Morello Red Edition interior includes Jet Black RECARO race-inspired seats with red contrast stitching, red front and rear door armrests and stunning Morello Red-accented high-gloss carbon-fiber interior trim. A Black Chrome grille and Gloss Black side window surround trim provide the sport sedan’s chiseled exterior with a dark and distinguished look.
Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced
Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced Photos

The unique content list include Black Chrome accented grille, Gloss Black side window trim, V-Sport base spoiler, RECARO seats with sueded inserts, sueded microfiber steering wheel and shift knob
Morello carbon-fiber trim, Morello Red interior trim (red front/rear door and center armrests).

For the 2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury models, the 2018 Morello Red Edition is available now to order at local Cadillac dealerships or through the Build Your Own tool on Cadillac.com. 



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Cadillac, New Vehicles

Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced Photos (1 photos)
  • Cadillac CTS V-Sport Morello Red Edition introduced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Cadillac CTS-V

    Engine: LS6 V-8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  2. 2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    Engine: LS9 Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 745.7 nm / 550 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm

  3. 2004 Cadillac CTS-V/GM Racing

    Engine: LS6 V-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 83 mm / 3.27 in, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  4. 1931 Cadillac 452 V16

    Engine: Cast Iron, 45 Degree V16, Power: 130.5 kw / 175 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 1700 rpm

  5. 2008 Cadillac CTS Coupe Concept

    Engine: Diesel V6N/AN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com