Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition launched in US
24 August 2017 17:29:47
|Tweet
One of the most desired fast limousines in US, the current Cadillac CTS-V can be dressed in a new color. Cadillac announced the exclusive 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, painted a smoky light gray that celebrates Cadillac’s 115-year history. The Edition will be limited to 115 CTS-V super sedans produced in 2017 for model year 2018.
There are also standard illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo® brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets, creating a unique look for Cadillac’s ultimate driver’s car.
The interior features Jet Black Recaro race-inspired sport seats, the Performance Data Recorder system featuring COSWORTH Toolbox analysis software, UltraView sunroof, the industry–first Rear Camera Mirror and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.
The Cadillac CTS-V super sedan is powered by a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine with 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque (855 Nm).
Power is transferred exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Performance Algorithm Shifting. The Performance Traction Management system, developed through a two-year engineering embed with Cadillac Racing in Pirelli World Challenge, adds five track-oriented modes (from Wet to Race) plus Launch Control.
All new Cadillac V-Series models include tuition and accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).
The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition is available for $103,885. The U.S. production run for the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition begins this month, and 105 of the 115 vehicles produced will be immediately available through U.S. Cadillac dealers.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Cadillac CTS-V/GM RacingEngine: LS6 V-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 83 mm / 3.27 in, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2004 Cadillac CTS-VEngine: LS6 V-8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2009 Cadillac CTS-VEngine: LS9 Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 745.7 nm / 550 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
1931 Cadillac 452 V16Engine: Cast Iron, 45 Degree V16, Power: 130.5 kw / 175 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 1700 rpm
2008 Cadillac CTS Coupe ConceptEngine: Diesel V6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...