Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition launched in US

One of the most desired fast limousines in US, the current Cadillac CTS-V can be dressed in a new color. Cadillac announced the exclusive 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, painted a smoky light gray that celebrates Cadillac’s 115-year history. The Edition will be limited to 115 CTS-V super sedans produced in 2017 for model year 2018.





There are also standard illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo® brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets, creating a unique look for Cadillac’s ultimate driver’s car.





The interior features Jet Black Recaro race-inspired sport seats, the Performance Data Recorder system featuring COSWORTH Toolbox analysis software, UltraView sunroof, the industry–first Rear Camera Mirror and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.





The Cadillac CTS-V super sedan is powered by a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine with 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque (855 Nm).





Power is transferred exclusively to the rear wheels through an 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Performance Algorithm Shifting. The Performance Traction Management system, developed through a two-year engineering embed with Cadillac Racing in Pirelli World Challenge, adds five track-oriented modes (from Wet to Race) plus Launch Control.





All new Cadillac V-Series models include tuition and accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).





The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition is available for $103,885. The U.S. production run for the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition begins this month, and 105 of the 115 vehicles produced will be immediately available through U.S. Cadillac dealers.

